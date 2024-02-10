Pakistan Elections: Did Imran Khan stand a chance?

Pakistan’s election does not go the way the country’s powerful military intended – despite their media meddling.

This past week’s elections in Pakistan were meant to be a formality, the outcome – a win for the PMLN – predetermined by the Pakistani military and intelligence apparatus.

But despite their attempt to manage the narrative and meddle with politics, former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his party, the PTI, had an unexpected pull with the people.

Contributors:

Amber Shamsi – Director, Centre for Excellence in Journalism

Asma Shirazi – Anchor, HUM News

Fahd Husain – President, AIK News

Moeed Pirzada – Journalist and YouTuber

On our radar:

Two weeks after the International Court of Justice concluded Israel may be committing genocide in Gaza, Israeli soldiers continue to film and upload evidence of their own war crimes. Tariq Nafi examines the material being posted online.

John Kirby: US’s messenger on the Gaza War

For Israel’s primary backer in its war on Gaza, the United States, getting the messaging right has not been easy. The face of the White House’s policy is US National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby.

Despite some uncomfortable exchanges with reporters, Kirby has maintained an aggressive approach in his delivery. Whether audiences are buying it is another matter.

Meenakshi Ravi explores the figure of the spokesperson and the challenges of being President Biden’s messenger on Gaza.

Featuring:

John Nichols – National affairs correspondent, The Nation

Kristian Denny – Associate professor, Columbia University

Prem Thakker – Politics reporter, The Intercept