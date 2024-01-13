Israel’s war on Gaza: What constitutes genocide?
With the International Court of Justice deliberating over South Africa’s genocide case against Israel, we look at how the proceedings could affect reporting on the war.
Contributors:
Qaanitah Hunter – Journalist, News24
Nimer Sultany – Editor-in-Chief, The Palestine Yearbook of International Law
Daniel Levy – President, US/Middle East Project
Tony Leon – Political commentator
On our radar:
In Ecuador, masked gang members break into the studio of the state broadcaster, firing at staff and taking hostages. Tariq Nafi explains the country’s gang violence crisis and why the media has become a target.
Feature – Sudan: 2023’s Forgotten War
Thousands killed, millions displaced – the crisis in Sudan continues unabated and underreported. Two Sudanese journalists reflect on the coverage of Sudan’s civil war.
Contributors:
Yassmin Abdel-Magied – Editor, Eyes on Sudan
Isma’il Kushkush – Sudanese-American journalist