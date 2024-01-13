Israel’s war on Gaza: What constitutes genocide?

With the International Court of Justice deliberating over South Africa’s genocide case against Israel, we look at how the proceedings could affect reporting on the war.

Contributors:

Qaanitah Hunter – Journalist, News24

Nimer Sultany – Editor-in-Chief, The Palestine Yearbook of International Law

Daniel Levy – President, US/Middle East Project

Tony Leon – Political commentator

On our radar:

In Ecuador, masked gang members break into the studio of the state broadcaster, firing at staff and taking hostages. Tariq Nafi explains the country’s gang violence crisis and why the media has become a target.

Feature – Sudan: 2023’s Forgotten War

Thousands killed, millions displaced – the crisis in Sudan continues unabated and underreported. Two Sudanese journalists reflect on the coverage of Sudan’s civil war.

Contributors:

Yassmin Abdel-Magied – Editor, Eyes on Sudan

Isma’il Kushkush – Sudanese-American journalist