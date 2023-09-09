The Holocaust and the Politics of Memory

It’s been nearly 80 years since the end of World War II. Johanna Hoes examines the fragility of historical memory and a rise in Holocaust revisionism in Europe.

Politicians have long had a tendency to frame the past in a way that suits their political agenda in the present and the Holocaust is no different.

In this special episode of The Listening Post, Johanna Hoes reports on historical revisionism in Poland; the governing right-wing Law and Justice party’s attempts to portray all Polish people as heroes or victims while concealing an uncomfortable truth: that some Poles collaborated with the Nazis and were complicit in crimes against Jews.

Contributors:

Nelly Ben-Or – Holocaust Survivor & Pianist

Mindu Hornick – Auschwitz Survivor

Pawel Sawicki – Press Officer, Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum

Jan Grabowski – Professor of History, University of Ottawa

Katia Patin – Multimedia Editor, Coda Story