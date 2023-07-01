After the mutiny: Resetting narratives in Russia

After Prigozhin’s brinkmanship, Putin looks to reassert his grip over the war and the media messaging. Also, the age of the Indian YouTuber is here.

Analysts have been deciphering the Putin-Prigozhin power struggle; how it played out and what’s next for Russian politics and the war in Ukraine.

Contributors:

Ian Garner – Author, Z Generation

Eilish Hart – Editor, Meduza in English

Neil Hauer – Journalist

Leonid Ragozin – Freelance journalist

On our radar:

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been hyping his Saudi megaproject in the desert. Producer Tariq Nafi looks into Neom and the PR company selling it to the world.

India’s Young YouTubers

India’s YouTube boom and the reason why so many people are relying on it for news despite some of the misinformation that’s thriving there.

Contributors:

Sakshi Joshi – Former anchor, India TV and News24; News and Current Affairs YouTuber

Manisha Pande – Executive editor, Newslaundry

Dhruv Rathee – News and Current Affairs YouTuber