Succession: When fact and fantasy collide

What the blockbuster series Succession tells us about the media world we live in. Plus, India’s reporters have the odds and authorities stacked against them.

The acclaimed HBO TV series Succession immersed viewers in the world of the Roys, a family fighting for control of their elderly father’s media empire. Art imitates life, and as the series – which was partly, at times largely, based on the Murdochs – winds down, we examine what the hit show tells us about the dangers of corporate media.

Contributors:

Paddy Manning – Author, The Successor: The High-Stakes Life of Lachlan Murdoch

Banseka Kayembe – Culture Writer

David Folkenflik – Media Correspondent, NPR

Jane Martinson – Columnist, The Guardian and Professor of Financial Journalism, City, University of London

On our radar:

No mercy for the mercenary. Meenakshi Ravi reports on how the Russian media has turned their back on the man who calls himself “Putin’s butcher” – Yevgeny Prigozhin.

India’s local journalism under pressure

Being a local journalist in India is fraught with challenges. We speak to two journalists – one from Indian-administered Kashmir and the other from Chhattisgarh – about the pressures they face.

Contributors:

Kamal Shukla – Editor, Bhumkal Samachar

Anuradha Bhasin – Executive Editor, Kashmir Times