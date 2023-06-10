The AI apocalypse: Imminent risk or misdirection?

As tech bosses raise the doomsday alarm, others say it’s a distraction from AI’s real, less sensational dangers. Plus, the Holocaust and fading memories.

Discussions about artificial intelligence (AI) have quickly turned from the excited to the apocalyptic. Are warnings that AI could pose an existential threat valid, or do they distract from the real danger AI is already causing?

Contributors:

Charlie Beckett – Head, Polis LSE JournalismAI Project

Yoshua Bengio – Professor of computer science, University of Montreal

Sarah Myers West – Director, AI Now Institute

Émile P Torres – author of Human Extinction: A History of the Science and Ethics of Annihilation

On our radar:

A year on from the murders of British journalist Dom Phillips and Brazilian Indigenous activist Bruno Pereira, producer Flo Phillips reports on the justice being served and how their work goes on, done by others.

Hitler, the Holocaust and the politics of memory

Eight decades after the first train of prisoners arrived at the Auschwitz-Birkenau extermination camp, Holocaust survivors – and their testimonies – are dwindling. Producer Johanna Hoes explores the politics of memory and the importance of recounting history, so it doesn’t repeat itself.

Contributors:

Jan Grabowski – Professor of history, University of Ottawa

Mindu Hornick – Auschwitz survivor

Nelly Ben-Or – Holocaust survivor and pianist

Pawel Sawicki – Press officer, Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum