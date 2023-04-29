Amid the Sudan crisis, an information battle

Alongside the fighting in Sudan, there’s a battle of narratives while grassroots are pushing information out. Plus, the rise of racist rhetoric in Tunisia.

The Sudanese capital, Khartoum, looks like a war zone these days, as two generals and their armies fight for control of one country. Both are pushing their narratives on social media and jostling for command of the state-run airwaves.

Contributors:

Declan Walsh – Chief Africa correspondent, The New York Times

Matthew Benson – Sudan research director, London School of Economics

Yassmin Abdel-Magied – Author, Talking About A Revolution

Hager Ali – Research fellow, German Institute for Global and Area Studies (GIGA)

Dallia Mohammed Abdelmoneim – Sudanese activist

On our radar:

This past week marked the 75th anniversary of the creation of the state of Israel and, as producer Meenakshi Ravi explains, the words one European official chose to mark the occasion have drawn a furious backlash.

Racism and repression in Kais Saied’s Tunisia

Producer Tariq Nafi reports on the xenophobic rhetoric of Tunisia’s president, Kais Saied, and the surge in violence it has triggered against the country’s Black community.

Contributors:

Monia Ben Hamadi – Editor-in-chief, Inkyfada

Reem Garfi – Anti-racism activist

Amine Snoussi – Journalist and political analyst