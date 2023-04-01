Protests erupt in Israel amid Netanyahu’s government push for broad judicial reform. Plus, Greece’s wiretapping scandal on its journalists is not getting enough media attention.

The hard-right government of Benjamin Netanyahu is facing off against Israeli protesters triggered by sweeping changes to judicial powers in the country. Adding to the cacophony is news coverage from outlets that range from the Fox-style Channel 14, with its conspiracy theories and pro-government talking points, to the opportunistic Channel 13, which is trying to recast itself as being supportive of the protests.

Contributors:

Eva Berger – Senior lecturer in media studies, COLMAN

Joshua Leifer – Contributing editor, Jewish Currents

Diana Buttu – Lawyer and political activist

Oren Persico – Writer, The Seventh Eye

On our radar:

In the geopolitical battle between the United States and China, one of the world’s most popular social media sites – TikTok – is taking a beating. And there is no resolution in sight just yet. Meenakshi Ravi has been tracking this story.

Greece’s spyware scandal:

Greece is facing a continuing surveillance scandal after it was revealed that several journalists had their phones hacked by spyware employed for surveillance by the Greek intelligence service. While a scandal of this magnitude should typically attract the attention of the country’s media, it is not. Producer Phillips Flo reports on Greece’s spyware scandal and the silence of the country’s media on the affair.

Contributors:

Eliza Triantafillou – Investigative journalist, Inside Story

Thanasis Koukakis – Financial editor, CNN Greece

Stefanos Loukopoulos – Co-founder and director, Vouliwatch