Protocol and pageantry: Reporting the death of the queen

The queen’s death sets in motion a massive media operation – but is it reflecting public sentiment, or shaping it? Plus, TikTok enters Latin American politics.

In death, as in life, British Queen Elizabeth II is at the centre of a media spectacle – but not all outlets, especially those outside the United Kingdom, have maintained a tone of reverence, with many confronting thorny issues from the monarchy’s past.

Contributors:

Mic Wright – Media critic

Maya Jasanoff – Professor of History, Harvard University

Laura Clancy – Author, Running the Family Firm, and lecturer in Media, Lancaster University

Tim Ewart – Royal commentator, and former royal editor, ITV News

On our radar:

Nearly seven months after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, there have been major breakthroughs on the battlefield. Producer Flo Phillips explains how those breakthroughs have had repercussions for the Russian state media narrative.

Latin America’s TikTok politicos

Right-wing politicians in Latin America are relying heavily on TikTok – and its short, catchy videos – to sell themselves. Producer Ryan Kohls explores how the social media platform of the moment is affecting politics across the continent.

Contributors:

Fernanda Seavon – Writer and photographer

Sebastian Valenzuela – Associate Professor, Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile, and researcher, Millennium Institute for Foundational Research on Data

Edgard Gutierrez – Political consultant and strategist, and a member of the International Association of Political Consultants.