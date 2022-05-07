Philippines 2022: Authoritarian nostalgia vs hopes of reform
As Filipinos vote for a new president, what can they expect for media and free speech? Plus, Taiwan’s political satirists – taking digs at China.
Nostalgia for the days of dictatorship; Filipinos go to the polls as journalists prepare for life post-Duterte.
Contributors:
Marichu Lambino – Professor, University of the Philippines
Camille Elemia – Journalist
Jonathan Corpus Ong – University of Massachusetts Amherst & Disinformation Researcher, Harvard University
Rachel Khan – Co-ordinator, Tsek.ph
On our radar:
Judgment Day is coming for the United States’ abortion law. Producer Flo Phillips looks at the sneak preview of the decision leaked to the press – and how the press has reacted.
Parodying Politics: Taiwan’s Satirists
China versus Taiwan. A geopolitical mismatch that satirists are making the most of.
Contributors:
Chen Tzu-chien – Host & Creator, EYECTV
Kylie Wang – Co-host, Bailingguo News
Tai Yu-hui – Associate Professor, National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University