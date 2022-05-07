Philippines 2022: Authoritarian nostalgia vs hopes of reform

As Filipinos vote for a new president, what can they expect for media and free speech? Plus, Taiwan’s political satirists – taking digs at China.

Nostalgia for the days of dictatorship; Filipinos go to the polls as journalists prepare for life post-Duterte.

Contributors:

Marichu Lambino – Professor, University of the Philippines

Camille Elemia – Journalist

Jonathan Corpus Ong – University of Massachusetts Amherst & Disinformation Researcher, Harvard University

Rachel Khan – Co-ordinator, Tsek.ph

On our radar:

Judgment Day is coming for the United States’ abortion law. Producer Flo Phillips looks at the sneak preview of the decision leaked to the press – and how the press has reacted.

Parodying Politics: Taiwan’s Satirists

China versus Taiwan. A geopolitical mismatch that satirists are making the most of.

Contributors:

Chen Tzu-chien – Host & Creator, EYECTV

Kylie Wang – Co-host, Bailingguo News

Tai Yu-hui – Associate Professor, National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University