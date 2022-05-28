Australia’s new PM Albanese backs climate, defying Murdoch media

Climate was a big factor in the Australian elections despite the Murdoch media push. Plus, the taboo of Palestine in Germany.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is out, the outcome also amounts to a rejection of Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp – which backed Morrison and ridiculed candidates demanding action on the climate. Murdoch’s used to setting the political agenda down under. No longer.

Contributors:

Sally Rugg – National director, Australians for a Murdoch Royal Commission

Richie Merzian – Director, Climate and Energy Program, The Australia Institute

Malcolm Farr – Political journalist

Michael Mazengarb – Climate & energy reporter, Renew Economy

On our radar:

Al Jazeera’s journalism is being suppressed on YouTube. The Listening Post’s digital producer, Stanley Kasirowore, talks us through the reasons why.

Germany, anti-Semitism and the blacklisting of Palestinian journalists

Germany’s toxic anti-Semitism and the effect it is having on the careers of Palestinian and Arab journalists there.

Contributors:

Alena Jabarine – Journalist

Hanno Hauenstein – Journalist, Berliner Zeitung

Susan Neiman – Director, Einstein Forum