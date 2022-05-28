Australia’s new PM Albanese backs climate, defying Murdoch media
Climate was a big factor in the Australian elections despite the Murdoch media push. Plus, the taboo of Palestine in Germany.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is out, the outcome also amounts to a rejection of Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp – which backed Morrison and ridiculed candidates demanding action on the climate. Murdoch’s used to setting the political agenda down under. No longer.
Contributors:
Sally Rugg – National director, Australians for a Murdoch Royal Commission
Richie Merzian – Director, Climate and Energy Program, The Australia Institute
Malcolm Farr – Political journalist
Michael Mazengarb – Climate & energy reporter, Renew Economy
On our radar:
Al Jazeera’s journalism is being suppressed on YouTube. The Listening Post’s digital producer, Stanley Kasirowore, talks us through the reasons why.
Germany, anti-Semitism and the blacklisting of Palestinian journalists
Germany’s toxic anti-Semitism and the effect it is having on the careers of Palestinian and Arab journalists there.
Contributors:
Alena Jabarine – Journalist
Hanno Hauenstein – Journalist, Berliner Zeitung
Susan Neiman – Director, Einstein Forum