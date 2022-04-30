Musk’s #TwitterTakeover: What next for the ‘digital town square’?

One of the world’s richest men and ‘free speech absolutist’ Musk acquires Twitter, prompting debates over the future of the platform. Plus, Mexican journalists in peril.

Elon Musk is closing in on buying Twitter for $44bn, taking control of a platform where everyone seems angry about something. It is not yet clear if the billionaire knows just what he is getting into.

Contributors:

Rasha Abdul-Rahim – Director, Amnesty Tech

Abe Brown – Senior editor, Forbes

Evan Greer – Director, Fight for the Future

Edward Ongweso Jr – Staff writer, Motherboard

Shadma Shaikh – Co-founder, FactorDaily

On our radar:

Amateur hour: The Kremlin accuses its adversaries of plotting to kill a Russian journalist but the evidence does not add up. Producer Johanna Hoes on Putin’s bizarre allegations.

Mexican journalism – a fight to the death:

Journalism, on the run. Mexico, its culture of violence against reporters who are killed, with impunity.

Contributors:

Andrés Manuel López Obrador – President of Mexico

Reyna Haydee Ramírez – Journalist & co-founder, Red Sonora de Periodistas

Ana Cristina Ruelas – Former director, Article 19, Mexico and Central America & Researcher, El Colegio de México A C Seminar on Violence and Peace