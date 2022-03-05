Ukraine: The information war

Wars often generate reporting that delivers more heat than light – we analyse the frenetic coverage and the double standards and racism seen in some outlets.

Between the misinformation coming out of Moscow, the NATO expansion angle that gets underplayed in Western media, Ukraine’s messaging spearheaded by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the larger battle for hearts and minds – a lot is happening in the media war over Ukraine.

Contributors:

Alexey Kovalyov – Investigative editor, Meduza

Eoin Higgins – Host, The Flashpoint podcast

Branko Marcetic – Staff writer, Jacobin

Anton Barbashin – Editorial director, Riddle Russia

On our radar:

From the formation of a volunteer cyber army to funding initiatives, Ukrainian media outlets are pushing back against Russian misinformation with their own coverage of the war. Producer Meenakshi Ravi looks at the surge of activity since the invasion.

Racism and double standards: H A Hellyer on the bias in reporting

The framing and terminology used to talk about Ukrainian refugees have exposed the double standards in the reporting of refugee stories. H A Hellyer, a career academic in the study of Europe’s treatment of ethnic minorities, talks us through some of the biases.

Contributor:

H A Hellyer – Scholar, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace & fellow, Cambridge University