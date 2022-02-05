Joe Rogan, COVID misinformation and Spotify’s $100m dilemma

Audio streaming giant Spotify is facing the music after scientists accuse its star talent of spreading fake news on COVID-19. Plus, the Twitter war in Ethiopia.

A new front has opened up in the battle over content moderation, turning our attention from Facebook and Twitter to the land of podcasts.

Contributors:

Zaid Jilani – Writer, Inquire

Kat Rosenfield – Co-host, “Feminine Chaos” & culture writer

Joshua Dudley – Media and entertainment writer, Forbes and co-Host, “Let’s Yell About Movies!”

Jessica Malaty Rivera – Epidemiologist and science communicator

On our radar:

One year after the military coup in Myanmar, Johanna Hoes explains how journalists there are still paying the price.

Hashtag Battles in Ethiopia

For 15 months now, the conflict in Ethiopia has been fought under a near-total media blackout. Nicholas Muirhead looks at the online activism filling the information void.

Contributors:

Claire Wilmot – Doctoral researcher, London School of Economics

Abebe Gellaw – Journalist

Meaza Gidey Gebremedhin – Tigrayan activist