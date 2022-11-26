Russia-Ukraine: Navigating the media minefield

As the war in Ukraine drags on, the fog of war gets denser, and nuanced reporting becomes more challenging. Plus, social media influencers tour war-torn Syria.

As the war in Ukraine hits nine months, the news output is becoming harder, not easier, to navigate.

Much of the coverage is misleading at best and dangerous at worst – and with the war showing no signs of stopping, even the term diplomacy has somehow become a dirty word.

Contributors:

Branko Marcetic – writer, Jacobin magazine

Leonid Ragozin – journalist

George Beebe – director of grand strategy, Quincy Institute think tank

On our radar:

One week down, three weeks to go for World Cup 2022 and some Western news outlets are still doubting Qatar’s suitability as a host country. Others are pointing out the double standards at play. Producer Johanna Hoes reports from Doha on the competing narratives off the pitch.

Destination Damascus: Social media tourism arrives in Syria

As travel content out of Syria draws millions of hits online, some Syrians raise concerns about its potential PR benefits. Producer Ahmed Madi explores the curious world of travel vlogging and what looks like a victory lap for Bashar al-Assad’s regime.

Contributors:

Paul Nabil Matthis – Syrian-American author and TikTok content creator

Sarah Hunaidi – exiled Syrian writer and communications and advocacy consultant

Davud Akhundzada – travel content creator