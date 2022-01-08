Hate speech and online abuse: India’s growing extremism problem

Calls to kill minorities, weak mainstream media and negligent officials – India sees a rising tide of communalism. Plus, Russia’s ever-growing media blacklist.

Amid a spike in anti-minority hate speech, independent journalists in India uncover Hindu extremist gatherings and the truth behind a bizarre mobile app claiming to “sell” prominent Muslim women.

Contributors:

Samar Halarnkar – Editor, Article 14

Vijayta Lalwani – Journalist

R Jagannathan – Editorial Director, Swarajya

Mohammed Zubair – Co-founder, AltNews

On our radar:

Two of Hong Kong’s last pro-democracy news outlets close, and an iconic memorial to the victims of Tiananmen Square is torn down. Meenakshi Ravi reports on the climate for expression in Hong Kong.

‘Foreign agents’ and ‘undesirables’: Kremlin’s media labels

Authorities in Russia have been systematically clamping down on journalism with the help of so-called “patriotic” activists.

Contributors:

Vitaly Borodin – Federal Security & Anti-Corruption Project

Roman Badanin – Founder & Former Editor in Chief, Proekt

Lilia Yapparova – Special Correspondent, Meduza