Ukraine: Cold War stereotypes and competing narratives

As big powers do the talking about the fate of Ukraine, where are Ukrainian voices? Plus, sexism in Greece’s media.

The staredown on Russia’s border with Ukraine – The story gets the Cold War treatment and needs an update.

Contributors:

Olga Tokariuk – Journalist & CEPA non-resident fellow

Max Seddon – Moscow bureau chief, Financial Times

Terrell Starr – Host, Black Diplomats podcast & nonresident senior fellow, Eurasia Center, Atlantic Council

Ekaterina Kotrikadze – News director, TV Rain

On our radar:

Emmanuel Macron and his rival, Eric Zemmour, have messages for the French media ahead of the 2022 presidential elections.

Greece’s femicide epidemic and sexism in the media

In Greece, the growing issue of femicide and the patriarchal problem news organisations need to get past.

Contributors:

Christina Galanopoulou – Head of social media, LiFO magazine

Zina Koutselini – TV host, Star Channel

Anastasia Giamali – Journalist, Kontra Channel

Natassa Kefallinou – Head of communications, Diotima