Ukraine: Cold War stereotypes and competing narratives
As big powers do the talking about the fate of Ukraine, where are Ukrainian voices? Plus, sexism in Greece’s media.
The staredown on Russia’s border with Ukraine – The story gets the Cold War treatment and needs an update.
Contributors:
Olga Tokariuk – Journalist & CEPA non-resident fellow
Max Seddon – Moscow bureau chief, Financial Times
Terrell Starr – Host, Black Diplomats podcast & nonresident senior fellow, Eurasia Center, Atlantic Council
Ekaterina Kotrikadze – News director, TV Rain
On our radar:
Emmanuel Macron and his rival, Eric Zemmour, have messages for the French media ahead of the 2022 presidential elections.
Greece’s femicide epidemic and sexism in the media
In Greece, the growing issue of femicide and the patriarchal problem news organisations need to get past.
Contributors:
Christina Galanopoulou – Head of social media, LiFO magazine
Zina Koutselini – TV host, Star Channel
Anastasia Giamali – Journalist, Kontra Channel
Natassa Kefallinou – Head of communications, Diotima