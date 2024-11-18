Is Gaza stuck between outgoing and incoming US administrations?

The Biden administration was complicit in Israeli war crimes, but will things be even worse under the Trump White House?

United States President-elect Donald Trump’s nominees to his administration are hardline pro-Israel politicians, but the outgoing administration of current US President Joe Biden had a similar policy of unconditional support for Israel, argue former US State Department officials who have resigned in protest over US handling of the war on Gaza.

Former senior adviser Stacy Gilbert tells host Steve Clemons that US officials know that Israel is committing war crimes in Gaza, but Israel gets “a pass again and again”.

Former official Josh Paul, who recently launched an organisation advocating for a balanced Middle East policy, says Trump’s nominees will not help achieve peace, and will be detrimental to both Palestinians and Israelis.