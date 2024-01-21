Paul Lynch: Is Prophet Song a mirror of modern-day fascism?

The Booker Prize-winning author dissects his tale of global conflicts and tyranny.

In a world where literature often mirrors the pulsating heart of society, Paul Lynch’s Prophet Song stands out as a beacon of emotional and narrative depth.

This masterpiece delves into the complexities of human experience, weaving a story that resonates deeply with the themes of tyranny and resilience.

Set against a backdrop that parallels global conflicts, Lynch portrays the struggles of a mother in a totalitarian regime, drawing parallels with real-world events.

We dissect how his novel is a poignant exploration of human spirit under oppression as Booker Prize winner, Paul Lynch talks to Al Jazeera.