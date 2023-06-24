MIT chancellor: Has higher education become elitist and racist?

Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Melissa Nobles discusses the many challenges facing education in the US.

As the United States Supreme Court considers the role of race in college admissions, we explore the many challenges facing education with the first African American woman to lead one of the world’s highest-ranked institutions.

The alumni and faculty of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have been awarded 100 Nobel prizes.

But how is it dealing with diversity and equal opportunity?

Melissa Nobles, chancellor of MIT, talks to Al Jazeera.