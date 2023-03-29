Iran’s FM: Is China the stabilising factor the Middle East needs?

Since President Ebrahim Raisi took office in 2021, he has pushed for a foreign policy focused on the Eastern Hemisphere, while developing closer ties with Iran’s neighbours.

Evidence of that is an agreement signed in Beijing in early March for Iran to restore diplomatic relations with Saudi Arabia.

But Iran remains heavily sanctioned by the West, as the long process to revive the landmark 2015 nuclear agreement stays largely stalled.

So, how significant is this deal to restoring ties with its longtime regional rival?

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, talks to Al Jazeera.