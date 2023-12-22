UN’s Volker Turk: A quarter of humanity is caught in 55 global conflicts

United Nations human rights chief, Volker Turk, on basic rights violations in conflict-ridden areas.

The United Nations, a longtime advocate for human rights through treaties and laws, faces stark realities.

Despite its efforts, rights violations persist, especially in conflict zones like Gaza, Sudan and Ukraine, where life, safety and basic needs are severely compromised.

Meanwhile, emerging technologies and the climate crisis further challenge these rights.

Addressing these critical issues, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, talks to Al Jazeera.