Can Kamala Harris beat Donald Trump? | Start Here

The Democratic Party has united around their new presidential candidate, Kamala Harris, after President Joe Biden dropped out. Harris has injected new energy into the party and the campaign, but it looks set to be a very tight race against Republican nominee Donald Trump.

Start Here with Sandra Gathmann explains the big issues that are playing out in Harris’s campaign and asks if she can actually win November’s election.

This episode features:

Amy Dacey – Executive director, Sine Institute of Policy and Politics, American University

Nadia Brown – Professor of government, Georgetown University

Kimberly Halkett – Al Jazeera White House correspondent

Rina Shah – Political strategist and former Republican presidential campaign chief spokeswoman

A Scott Bolden – Former chair, Washington DC, Democratic Party

James Zogby – Adviser to the presidential campaigns of Jesse Jackson, Al Gore, Barack Obama and Bernie Sanders

Jeremy Scahill – Co-founder, The Intercept