The Kashmir conflict explained | Start Here

India and Pakistan have been fighting over Kashmir for decades, and Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control, a de facto border that cuts Kashmir into two, are caught in the middle of it all.

Why do India and Pakistan fight over Kashmir? And what do Kashmiris want? #AJStartHere with Sandra Gathmann explains.

This episode features:

Sumantra Bose – Professor of international and comparative politics, Krea University

Hafsa Kanjwal – Associate professor of South Asian studies, Lafayette College

Amitabh Mattoo – Professor, School of International Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University

Special thanks to Alia Chughtai, senior producer at AJLabs, for helping and advising the Start Here team with this episode.