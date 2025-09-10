Recognising Palestine: Why now, and what does it mean? | Start Here
Why more countries are recognising the State of Palestine.
The United Kingdom, France, Canada and Australia are among a new wave of countries planning to recognise Palestine as a state at this year’s United Nations General Assembly meeting. What does this actually mean? And what, if anything, does it change?
This episode features:
Shibley Telhami | Professor for peace and development at the University of Maryland
Diana Buttu | Palestinian lawyer and analyst
Michael Lynk | Professor emeritus of law at Western University and former United Nations special rapporteur on human rights in the occupied Palestinian territories
Published On 10 Sep 2025