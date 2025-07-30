Who gets to have nukes? | Start Here

Israel and the United States – both nuclear-armed nations – recently attacked Iran. They said it was to prevent Iran from getting a nuclear weapon, something Iran denies it’s trying to do.

What determines which countries can, and can’t, have nuclear weapons? And are we seeing a new nuclear race? Start Here with Sandra Gathmann explains.

This episode features:

Gary Samore | Director of the Crown Center for Middle East Studies and professor at Brandeis University

Hans M. Kristensen | Director of the Nuclear Information Project at the Federation of American Scientists

Sharon Squassoni | Research professor, George Washington University

Hassan Elbahtimy | Senior lecturer, Department of War Studies, King’s College London

Tariq Rauf | Former official at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)