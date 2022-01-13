The Trial of Anwar Raslan

The first of two part special report, behind the scenes at the landmark trial of a notorious Syrian colonel.

Warning: This episode contains images that viewers may find distressing.

During the Syrian civil war, many tens of thousands of people have been detained, tortured, raped and murdered by the regime of President Bashar al-Assad.

Since April 2020, one of his intelligence officials, Anwar Raslan, has been on trial in Koblenz, Germany – accused of participating in those crimes.

With the court nearing a verdict, reporter Nina Donaghy went behind the scenes for People & Power to meet the victims and prosecutors determined to get justice

This is the first of two special reports.

The second episode will be shown on Al Jazeera at 22:30 GMT on Wednesday, January 19, 2022.