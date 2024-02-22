Palestine: Transfer

People & Power investigates whether the permanent transfer of Palestinians from Gaza is Israel’s ultimate goal.

Israel’s war on Gaza has displaced nearly two million Palestinians since October 2023. A majority of them are sheltering in the southernmost city of Rafah.

Now, with the threat of an Israeli ground offensive on the area and calls by some Israeli politicians to permanently expel Palestinians from the Strip, fears are growing of yet another forced population transfer.

An Israeli minister has even called the current war the “Gaza Nakba”, referring to the devastating forced displacement of Palestinians in 1948-1949.

Meanwhile, Palestinians in the occupied West Bank say the Israeli army and illegal settlers are waging a less visible but equally dangerous shadow war there. People and Power delves into the history of Palestinian displacement and asks whether population transfer is Israel’s ultimate goal.