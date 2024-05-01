Israel’s Foreign Army

People & Power investigates the role of US citizens in Israel’s military occupation and illegal settlement expansion.

Settler violence and Israeli military raids in the occupied West Bank have surged since October 7. Residents have been displaced, homes have been attacked and Palestinians have been killed and injured.

More than a dozen countries, including the United States, France, the United Kingdom and Australia have condemned the violence, and some have announced visa restrictions on anyone found to have taken part in the attacks.

But these restrictions miss a big loophole: dual nationals.

It is estimated that of the 700,000 settlers who live in occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank, at least 60,000 are also American citizens. People & Power investigates the role US citizens play in Israel’s settlement and military activities in the occupied Palestinian territory.