The Trial of Anwar Raslan

The second of a two-part special report that goes behind the scenes at the landmark trial of a notorious Syrian colonel.

Warning: This episode contains images that viewers may find distressing.

During Syria’s civil war, tens of thousands of people were detained, tortured, raped and murdered by the regime of President Bashar al-Assad.

In April 2020, one of his intelligence officials, Anwar Raslan, went on trial in Koblenz, Germany – accused of participating in those crimes.

With the court preparing its verdict (on January 13, 2022, Raslan was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison) reporter Nina Donaghy went behind the scenes for People & Power to meet the victims and prosecutors determined to get justice. How, she wanted to know, had they gathered the remarkable evidence that would lead to his conviction?

This is the second of two special reports.

Patrick Kroker, a German human rights lawyer who features prominently in this film, represented nine Syrian survivors who were joint plaintiffs in the prosecution.