People & Power

An investigation into how a secret North Korean agency manages to finance the country’s nuclear arsenal.
Did errors and delays at the World Health Organization make the global spread of the coronavirus inevitable?
Will a new Chinese government national security law finally spell an end to Hong Kong’s cherished...
We investigate the exploitation of Sikh agricultural workers in Italy by organised crime amid the...
The struggle between President Trump and the state of California, and what it means for the 2020 presidential race.
We investigate disturbing allegations about the fate of thousands of babies born to unmarried mothers in Ireland.
Can Chile transcend General Augusto Pinochet’s economic and political legacy by forging a new constitution?
An intimate portrait of life under lockdown in Iran during the coronavirus outbreak.
A portrait of the lockdown in Italy during the coronavirus outbreak.
Why are some Indigenous peoples trying to stop a Trump administration plan to allow oil drilling in northern Alaska?
We investigate claims of discrimination against the ethnic Turkish minority in the Greek province of Western Thrace.
Germany is gradually closing down its coal industry, but will it happen fast enough to meet climate change targets?
We go behind the scenes at a controversial Italian boot camp for migrants.
We investigate the consequences of NATO weapon tests on the Mediterranean island.