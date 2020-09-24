Live

Al Jazeera’s weekly investigative documentary programme that looks at the use and abuse of power. Watch People & Power every Wednesday at 2230GMT

More episodes

Trump v California

The struggle between President Trump and the state of California, and what it means for the 2020 presidential race.

Germany: The Coal War

Germany is gradually closing down its coal industry, but will it happen fast enough to meet climate change targets?