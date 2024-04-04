Is the world focused enough on climate change?

There are fears that wars in Gaza and Ukraine may deflect attention from the climate crisis.

A state of emergency is declared in Zimbabwe, with extreme drought putting millions of people in danger.

As wars rage in Gaza and Ukraine, the battle against climate change continues – but makes fewer headlines.

Is the world paying enough attention to the threat the entire planet faces?

Presenter:

Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

John Sweeney – Professor emeritus at Maynooth University

Maurice Onyango – Regional head of disaster risk management at Plan International

Carlo Buontempo – Director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service.