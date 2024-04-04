Video Duration 28 minutes 07 seconds
Inside Story

Is the world focused enough on climate change?

There are fears that wars in Gaza and Ukraine may deflect attention from the climate crisis.

A state of emergency is declared in Zimbabwe, with extreme drought putting millions of people in danger.

As wars rage in Gaza and Ukraine, the battle against climate change continues – but makes fewer headlines.

Is the world paying enough attention to the threat the entire planet faces?

Presenter:

Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

John Sweeney – Professor emeritus at Maynooth University

Maurice Onyango – Regional head of disaster risk management at Plan International

Carlo Buontempo – Director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service.

Published On 4 Apr 2024