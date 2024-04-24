Video Duration 28 minutes 29 seconds
Inside Story

How can we reduce global food insecurity?

New report warns that 282 million people faced acute hunger last year.

Hunger around the world has reached alarming levels, according to a new multi-agency report on global food insecurity.

For the fifth year, acute food insecurity has increased, impacting hundreds of millions of people.

Keep reading

list of 4 itemsend of list

The issue is posing a major challenge to the United Nations goal of ending hunger by 2030.

Conflict – rather than climate change – is the biggest cause.

Has enough been done to address the crisis?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Alex de Waal – Executive director of World Peace Foundation at Tufts University in the US

Mamadou Goita – Member of the International Panel of Experts on Sustainable Food Systems, a Brussels-based think-tank

Jemilah Mahmood – Executive Director of the Sunway Centre for Planetary Health at Sunway University in Malaysia

Published On 24 Apr 2024