Will Israeli army intelligence chief’s resignation lead to accountability?

Major General Aharon Haliva acknowledged failure to warn of the October 7 attack.

More than six months after Hamas carried out an assault on southern Israel, the Israeli military intelligence chief has resigned.

In his resignation letter, Major General Aharon Haliva noted that authority comes with responsibility – and acknowledged the military intelligence directorate under his command had failed to warn of the October 7 attack.

It comes as public outrage against perceived Israeli government and military failures gains momentum.

What message does this send while the war on Gaza continues?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Daniel Levy – President of the US/Middle East Project.

Antony Loewenstein – Author, The Palestine Laboratory

Gideon Levy – Columnist for Haaretz newspaper