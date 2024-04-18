Is political unity in Somalia achievable?

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has called a meeting of regional leaders.

Somalia has long been a divided nation.

Government leaders in Mogadishu have struggled for decades to assert authority in many parts of the country.

The power vacuum has left Somalis with little help as they suffer from drought, famine and insecurity.

Now, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has called a meeting of regional leaders aiming to confront the challenges.

So what are the main obstacles preventing the country from coming together? And can they be overcome?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Abdi Ismail Samatar – Somali senator for Somaliland

Afyare Elmi – research professor, City University of Mogadishu

Omar Mahmood – senior analyst for Eastern Africa, International Crisis Group