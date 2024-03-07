Is European public support for Ukraine faltering?
Angry farmers in Poland and elsewhere are protesting against cheap imports from the war-torn country.
The European Union has been one of Ukraine’s biggest backers in its fight against Russia.
One of the many ways it’s given its support is by reducing tariffs on Ukrainian agricultural imports.
Keep readinglist of 4 items
Russia’s presidential election: Putin, power, the possibility of protests
Russia summons US envoy over ‘interference’ in internal affairs
FM Wang Yi insists China ‘force for peace’, defends Russian ties
But now, European farmers are pushing back.
They say their livelihoods are being undermined by foreign competition and they want the trade barriers reimposed.
Is this part of a bigger backlash? And can European leaders ease discontent while maintaining their support for Ukraine?
Presenter: Jonah Hull
Guests:
Aleksandra Rybinska – journalist and commentator
Tymofiy Mylovanov – president of the Kyiv School of Economics and former minister of economic development, trade and agriculture
Suzanne Lynch – chief Brussels correspondent for Politico Europe