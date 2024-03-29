Video Duration 28 minutes 30 seconds
Will the ICJ’s latest orders help Palestinians under attack in Gaza?
Israel has ignored previous International Court of Justice rulings about its war on Gaza.
The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has told Israel to allow supplies into Gaza – saying famine is setting in.
But the court’s previous orders in the war have so far been ignored.
So what is the significance of this latest decision? And can it help Gaza’s population?
Presenter: James Bays
Guests:
Ardi Imseis – Professor of International Law at Queen’s University; author of, The United Nations and the Question of Palestine
Ahmed Abofoul – International lawyer and researcher for the Palestinian human rights group Al Haq
Akbar Shahid Ahmed – Senior diplomatic correspondent at Huffpost
