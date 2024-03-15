Will President Vladimir Putin extend his mandate?

The Russian leader is running for a fifth term in the presidential election.

Russians are heading to the polls to elect a president for the next six years.

If Vladimir Putin wins, as is widely expected, it will be his fifth term in office.

Critics describe him as a ruthless dictator, while supporters say he’s the resilient leader Russia needs.

However, his policies are shifting alliances and altering Moscow’s ties with Europe and the United States.

There’s the invasion of Ukraine, nuclear threats and a changing world order.

So, will Putin define Russia’s future for years to come? And is his political vision aligned with the country’s long-term interests?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Dmitry Babich – Russian journalist with more than 30 years of experience and has covered eight Russian elections

Anatol Lieven – Director of the Eurasia Programme at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft and author of several books about Russia and its neighbours

Alexander Clackson – Founder of Global Political Insight, a London-based think tank, whose research specialises in Russia and former Soviet states