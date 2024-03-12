World watches as China sets out priorities for 2024

National People’s Congress discusses future of nation amid increasingly turbulent geopolitics.

China’s plans for the coming year have been set out at its National People’s Congress.

The country is aiming for the same modest economic growth as it did last year, but its economy is facing several challenges, and geopolitical tensions are rising.

That makes the fortunes of the planet’s second largest economy of global interest – as are its political intentions.

So what’s in store for China – and the rest of the world?

Presenter: Jonah Hull

Guests:

Einar Tangen – senior fellow at the Taihe Institute, Beijing

Bert Hofman – professor at the East Asian Institute of the National University of Singapore

Vicky Pryce – chief economic adviser at the Centre for Economics and Business Research, London