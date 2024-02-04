How much influence is Pakistan’s army having on upcoming elections?

Pakistan is about to hold another poll as the opposition complains of unprecedented political repression.

As Pakistan prepares for general elections, they are being overshadowed by concerns about fairness and political unrest.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan is in jail after being convicted on corruption charges and is barred from the vote.

Khan’s rival, Nawaz Sharif, has reconciled with army generals and appears set to win back power.

Khan blames the military for forcing him from office.

Whatever the outcome of the vote, the economy is in trouble, with high youth unemployment, soaring inflation and an external debt of more than $120bn.

How might this election affect Pakistan’s future?

Presenter:

Nastasya Tay

Guests

Maria Iqbal Tarana – General secretary for human rights of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)

Syed Ali Zafar – Senator for Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, and a lawyer

Javaid ur-Rahman – Journalist and parliamentary correspondent for The Nation newspaper