Is Israel in breach of the ICJ’s order?

The UN’s top court ordered Israel to prevent destruction in Gaza.

Israel’s war has laid waste to the Gaza Strip. Eighty-five percent of the population has been displaced.

Much of the vital infrastructure is so badly damaged that experts say it will take decades to rebuild.

An order by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) states Israel must take action to prevent acts of genocide and must ensure the delivery of aid to civilians in Gaza.

But the military has largely ignored the ruling and, if anything, has intensified its bombing campaign.

What can be done to force Israel to comply?

Guests:

Ahmed Abofoul – legal researcher and advocacy officer at Al-Haq, an independent Palestinian rights organisation based in Ramallah

Kate Mackintosh – executive director of the University of California, Los Angeles Law Promise Institute Europe

Mohammed Abu-Nimer – professor at the School of International Service in International Peace and Conflict Resolution at American University in Washington, DC