Video Duration 28 minutes 22 seconds
What’s behind Antony Blinken’s latest visit to the Middle East?
US secretary of state has made at least five trips to the region since war on Gaza began.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is back in the Middle East – for his fifth visit since Israel began its war on Gaza.
His previous trips did not bring any respite for Palestinians under bombardment.
So, what’s the purpose of this latest visit?
Presenter: Adrian Finighan
Guests:
Trita Parsi – Executive vice president of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft
Hafsa Halawa – independent consultant who works on political, social and economic affairs across the Middle East, North Africa and the Horn of Africa
Gawdat Bahgat – Professor of National Security Affairs at the National Defense University’s Near East South Asia Center for Strategic Study
Published On 7 Jan 2024