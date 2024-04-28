Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: New push for truce as student protests sweep US
Israel says ground assault could be put on hold if prisoner swap deal reached, as attack on city kills Palestinians.
- At least seven people killed in an Israeli attack on Rafah in southern Gaza.
- Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya says the Palestinian group is reviewing a new Israeli truce proposal, as Israel’s foreign minister says a planned invasion of Rafah would be “suspended” if a prisoner swap deal is reached.