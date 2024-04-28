Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: New push for truce as student protests sweep US

Israel says ground assault could be put on hold if prisoner swap deal reached, as attack on city kills Palestinians.

people carry a body wrapped in a red blanket from a destroyed building
Palestinians carry the body of a woman killed in an Israeli air attack on a home in the Nusairat refugee camp on Saturday [Mohammed Saber/EPA]
By Lyndal RowlandsZaheena Rasheed and Ted Regencia
Published On 28 Apr 2024
  • At least seven people killed in an Israeli attack on Rafah in southern Gaza.
  • Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya says the Palestinian group is reviewing a new Israeli truce proposal, as Israel’s foreign minister says a planned invasion of Rafah would be “suspended” if a prisoner swap deal is reached.