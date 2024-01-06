Video Duration 28 minutes 20 seconds
Could infighting threaten Israel’s government?
Bitter divisions erupt between ministers on post-war plans for Gaza.
Israel’s far-right coalition government is at war, not just in Gaza but with itself.
Ministers are fighting about a possible inquiry into the army’s pre-October 7 role – and proposals to expel all Palestinians from Gaza.
So, how fragile is Israel’s government? And what would its collapse mean?
Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra
Guests:
Ofer Cassif – Member of the Israeli parliament, the Knesset
Gideon Levy – Columnist at the Israeli newspaper Haaretz and author of, The Punishment of Gaza
Daniel Levy – President of the US Middle East Project, political negotiator under the former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak
Published On 6 Jan 2024