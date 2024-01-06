Could infighting threaten Israel’s government?

Bitter divisions erupt between ministers on post-war plans for Gaza.

Israel’s far-right coalition government is at war, not just in Gaza but with itself.

Ministers are fighting about a possible inquiry into the army’s pre-October 7 role – and proposals to expel all Palestinians from Gaza.

So, how fragile is Israel’s government? And what would its collapse mean?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Ofer Cassif – Member of the Israeli parliament, the Knesset

Gideon Levy – Columnist at the Israeli newspaper Haaretz and author of, The Punishment of Gaza

Daniel Levy – President of the US Middle East Project, political negotiator under the former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak