What plans does Washington have for Gaza?

In yet another Middle East visit, the US secretary of state has been rallying support from regional players.

The US secretary of state has wrapped up his latest visit to the Middle East, with Cairo as his final stop.

It’s Antony Blinken’s fourth time in the region since Israel began its assault on Gaza more than three months ago.

He says the conflict needs to end soon and he has called on regional leaders to help build a stable post-war order.

But why isn’t the administration of US President Joe Biden first trying to reach a ceasefire?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Said Sadek – political sociologist at the Egypt-Japan University

Chris Hedges – former Middle East bureau chief for the New York Times and a Pulitzer Prize winner and author

Mouin Rabbani – co-editor of Jadaliyya, an online magazine of the Arab Studies Institute