What’s behind the latest fighting in Ethiopia?

Rebels in Amhara have taken up arms against Ethiopia’s military.

Conflict has returned to Ethiopia – this time in Amhara, the second-largest region in the country.

Many Amharas say they’ve been sidelined by the government in Addis Ababa, which is dominated by the Oromo ethnic group.

Rebels in Amhara – known as Fano – helped the government in its two-year war in neighbouring Tigray.

Now they’ve taken up arms against the military. The rebels have in turn been accused of trying to overthrow the government.

So, what’s driving this conflict? And how’s the government addressing the region’s long-simmering grievances?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Kemal Hashi Mohamoud – Member of the Ethiopian Parliament

Yohannes Woldemariam – Academic and Ethiopia researcher specialising in the Horn of Africa

Tewodrose Tirfe – Chairman and founding member of the Amhara Association of America