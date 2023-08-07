What unites and divides the Amazon rainforest nations?

Eight countries are meeting in Brazil to discuss challenges facing the critical ecosystem.

It’s been 14 years since the last summit of Amazon rainforest nations – a time during which the impact of climate change has worsened well beyond what might have been imagined back then.

Floods, wildfires and extreme temperatures have destroyed lives and communities worldwide.

Meanwhile, countries are missing international targets to reduce emissions as the climate crisis worsens.

Leaders meeting in Brazil all agree on the need to act, but big divisions remain on what’s to be done.

There are deep disagreements on oil exploration and deforestation as well as conflicting domestic interests.

So what will this summit achieve?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Carlos Peres – professor of tropical conservation ecology at the University of East Anglia

Jan Rocha – freelance journalist and author

Bram Ebus – lead journalist and research coordinator at Amazon Underworld