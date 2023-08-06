Is this the end of Imran Khan’s political career in Pakistan?

The former Pakistani leader has been convicted of corruption and barred from elections for five years.

He was once Pakistan’s most powerful politician. But Imran Khan, the country’s former prime minister, is now in prison.

His supporters say political persecution fuelled his arrest. However, reactions are mixed, particularly in light of his contentious legal battles.

The arrest comes just months before elections in November, which some observers say could lead to social unrest.

So will this end Khan’s political career? And will it further deepen divisions among Pakistan’s political parties?

Presenter: Cyril Vanier

Guests:

Shandana Gulzar Khan – Joint secretary of the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party

Nawab Muhammad Taimur Talpur – Ruling Pakistan Peoples Party minister in Sindh province

Azeema Cheema – Founding director of the firm Verso Consulting