Can India’s opposition win against the BJP?

India’s opposition leader Rahul Gandhi is returning to politics after a conviction was overturned.

It’s a case some see as an example of political persecution.

India’s opposition leader Rahul Gandhi was sentenced to jail after being convicted of defaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March.

Now the Supreme Court has suspended his conviction. That could pave the way for the Congress party chief to make a political comeback.

But this case is prompting questions about India’s judicial system, and the state of its democracy.

So how will this affect the chances of the government and opposition in next year’s elections?

Presenter: Sami Zeidan

Guests:

Shazia Ilmi – Spokeswoman for governing Bharatiya Janata Party

Saba Naqvi – Visiting professor at Jindal School of Journalism and Communication

Supriya Shrinate – Spokeswoman for opposition Indian National Congress Party