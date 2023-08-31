What does Gabon’s coup mean regionally and internationally?

Why has there been yet another coup in Africa? And what’s the response of African states?

Gabon’s President Ali Bongo did not get much time to celebrate his re-election.

Within minutes of the announcement that he had won a third time in office, army officers said they were taking over the country.

The election was controversial, without international observers or journalists and the country’s borders were sealed.

Bongo has been president since 2009, succeeding his father, who was in power since 1967.

General Brice Oligui Nguema has been announced as the interim leader, with the army saying it wants to bring stability to Gabon.

So why has there been yet another coup in Africa? And what’s the response of African states?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

In Gabon, Antoine Lawson – Veteran journalist who has reported on Africa and Gabon for more than 30 years.

In Tanzania, Stella Agara – Analyst on African government affairs.

In Nigeria, Lassane Ouedraogo – Research fellow at the Centre for Democracy and Development.